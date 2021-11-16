LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities released an urgent public service announcement Tuesday night urging residents to stay away from the area of Sunny Point Circle and Moss Creek Drive in LaGrange.
The PSA noted that officers were working on an incident in the area, asking that the public cooperate and for residents in the area to remain indoors.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
