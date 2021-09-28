LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The LaGrange Police Department was involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning and the GBI has been called in to investigate.
According to the GBI, a City of LaGrange employee made a 9-1-1 call around 5:18 a.m. about a suspicious man walking with a machete near Karvelas Pizza restaurant.
A police officer responded and made contact with the man who reportedly provided his name. The officer contacted dispatch and was told the man was wanted on three bench warrants.
The officer began following the man in his patrol car near Hill Street and when he approached him again, the man reportedly began running away. The officer then called for backup.
Another officer arrived and confronted the man, who refused to drop the machete. The officer deployed his taser but it was ineffective. The officer then shot the man multiple times.
The identity of the man is pending notification of relatives.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.