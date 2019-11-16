LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a woman who was allegedly involved in a shooting in LaGrange.
The LaGrange Police Department have issued warrants for the arrest of Zari Sarobi Askew who is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting on Leeman street early November.
If you know the whereabouts of Askew, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
