LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- LaGrange Animal Services is offering a cat adoption special for several cats currently available for adoption.
Each of the 11 available cats can now be adopted at a special rate of $16.
Due to overcrowding issues, the shelter also continues to offer half price adoptions for dogs through January 13.
The shelter says a generous grant from an anonymous donor provided veterinary services for the 11 cats including the latest vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter.
To adopt a cat, you can visit the LaGrange Animal Services building at 1390 Orchard Hill Road, call them at 706-298-3606 or reach them via Facebook.
