LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Walmart in Lagrange has temporarily closed its doors Saturday to deep clean the facility.
The store is located at 803 New Franklin Road.
A spokesperson sent this statement to CBS46:
We wanted to make you aware of Walmart’s decision to temporarily close its LaGrange, GA store location at 803 New Franklin Road today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The location will remain closed through Jan. 2, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Jan. 3 at 6 a.m.
Here, you can find details on several initiatives Walmart has enacted to help keep their associates and customers safe.
