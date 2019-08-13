BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the wake of toxic blue-green algae claiming the life of four dogs in the Southeast, including one here in Georgia, the Environmental Protection Division is testing the water at Lake Allatoona.
People exposed to blue-green algae may experience rashes, skin, eye irritation and other uncomfortable effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea coughing, wheezing and hives.
State officials said dogs are particularly susceptible to blue-green algae poisoning because the scum can attach to their coats and be swallowed during self-cleaning.
Clinical signs of blue-green algae poisoning in animals include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, weakness, seizures and sudden death.
