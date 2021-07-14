LAKE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after animal control officers rescued 45 puppies and dogs and 11 kittens and cats from her Lake City home.
Robin Pennington was arrested and charged after the Clayton County Police’s Animal Control Unit responded to a July 2nd complaint about animal hoarding in the 1200 block of Trahlyta Terrace. Once inside, officials observed animal feces all over the house, horrible odors, and a flea infestation.
The officers had to put on personal protective equipment for the hazmat conditions as they rescued the animals. Multiple dogs were suffering from mange and other severe health conditions. It took nearly seven hours to process all the animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.