Lake Lanier, Ga. (CBS46) -- Weeks of heavy rain has pushed Lake Lanier levels to new heights this year. This weekend the lake rose to 1,076.34 feet, the second highest Lake Lanier has ever been on record. The record high is 1,077.2 feet, set back in April of 1964.
The Lake Lanier Association told CBS46 that their big concern is making sure electric is cut off to docks and that docks are secure. Boater safety is another concern with fallen trees and other debris floating in the high waters.
26 of the 45 Lake Lanier area parks and beaches are closed right now thanks to flooding. Many of the boat ramps around the lake are unusable until the water levels are lower.
With more rain on the way, there is a growing concern that the 56 year old all-time record is in jeopardy. The Army Corps of Engineers is slowly releasing water, however, they can't release too much because the water levels along the Chattahoochee River are still so high in metro Atlanta.
