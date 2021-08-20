LAMAR, County Ga. (CBS46) — Lamar County Schools announced Friday it will suspend all classes for two weeks due to Covid-19 concerns.
The district said starting Monday, August 23rd, it will impose a 2 week pause for all students with classes resuming Tuesday, September 4th.
School officials shared the county is currently experiencing the 4th highest rate of new Covid cases in the state over the last 14-day period.
"Between positive cases and quarantines, we are unable to cover our school bus routes, our kitchen staff is incomplete, and we cannot properly supervise all classrooms." said the district, adding "Our food supply has also been impacted. We currently have 36 staff members out (district-wide) and our daily student absences are exceeding 600."
Once the two week pause is up, students will return to a 4-day school week. The district said it will offer parents a temporary virtual option through its fall break, October 8th.
The district added no new school assignments will be issued to students during the pause and all extracurriculars will continue as scheduled.
"We will reassess and determine plans going forward as we monitor COVID rates. This pause will cover 10 scheduled school days, but will give us a 17-day break to attend to positive cases, quarantines, and to prepare for the remainder of the school year." said district officials.
The district says it will spend the two weeks closed cleaning facilities and preparing for its virtual course offerings.
We have fought, and will continue to fight to keep our schools open. Our children are behind academically, and every measurable indicator we have supports the importance of providing face-to-face instruction. However, it has become almost impossible for us to ensure all students can get to school and home each day, while providing quality instruction in a healthy environment.
