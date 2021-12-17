FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 15-year-old student at Lambert High School in Suwanee has been arrested after school staff was made aware that the student was threatening to cause harm to students at the school and the student attempted to solicit a gun from another student.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says the teenager is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat and he was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainseville.
The sheriff issued the following statement:
“Thanks to the actions of a few students, a potential tragedy was avoided. These students had the courage to come forward and report this danger to the staff at the school exemplifying See Something, Say Something,” said Sheriff Freeman. “We will continue to exhaustively investigate all threats and those making them will be arrested. Our 43 dedicated School Resource Deputies work daily alongside our school partners to keep Forsyth County Schools Safe. Kudos to the Lambert High School staff for their quick action and assistance in this investigation. No other students were involved in this threat and the danger from it has been eliminated.”
It is unknown if this incident is related to the TikTok challenge that has caused concern at schools across the nation, including schools in the metro Atlanta area.
