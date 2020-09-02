ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control issued new orders this week temporarily stopping all residential evictions.
The struggle is real for Scott Ruzycki; he’s a condo owner in Buckhead who hasn’t received payment in nearly nine months.
“It has been quite a struggle,” Ruzycki said. “I struggle because my tenant hasn’t paid rent since February. I filed for the eviction prior to COVID, but then the court system shut down.”
Ruzycki had hoped he’d recoup some of his money when the federal Cares Act expired and a ban on evictions was lifted, but then this happened.
“I saw on this morning’s news that the CDC is going to further postpone evictions and I don’t know how I’m going to make it,” Ruzycki said.
The CDC enacted a new eviction ban through the end of the year to prevent a wave of evictions from people who lost their jobs and could contribute to the spread of COVID-19, but there are no protections in place for landlords.
“I’ve been in a foreclosure before on another property and I don’t want to go there again. It has been devastating. It was actually a short sale, but it devastates your credit. It takes 7-years for you to rebound from that and I can’t afford for that to happen,” Ruzycki said.
The new order protects tenants making under $99,000 a year and puts stiff financial penalties on landlords who try to evict them, including potential jail time.
“I don’t know how I’m going to make it. This place is part of my retirement. I’ve maxed out credit cards, my credit score is going down. I have to make personal decisions and while the news talks about making Labor Day plans, I don’t make plans like that. This year has been put on hold for me,” Ruzycki said.
