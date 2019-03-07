ATLANTA (CBS46) --- The head of Landmark Christian School said Thursday he has shut down the school out of an abundance of caution due to stomach illnesses among the students.
Dr. Jason McMaster made the decision at 11 a.m. Wednesday after he saw that more students than normal were out sick. McMaster said parents of kids at the school agreed with his decision to close the school until it can be cleaned.
McMaster said he had contacted the Fulton County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to best clean the school and will follow their directions.
The health department released a statement about the incident:
On March 6, officials of the Fulton County Board of Health were alerted by Georgia Poison Center that several students at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, Georgia were exhibiting symptoms that included vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. Upon learning of the incident, we followed standard protocols which included a disease investigation by our epidemiologists and an environmental health assessment at the school. Additional information is being collected by our epidemiologists through patient interviews to determine the common exposure/source of the illness. Further steps will be taken based on the results.
We will follow up with Landmark Christian School when the school reopens on Monday. Until that time, the Fulton County Board of Health recommends following hand hygiene protocol and seeing a healthcare provider if illness is severe.
The school will be cleaned over the next few days and will re-open on Monday.
