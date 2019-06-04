DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's something you don't see every day, a company owning up to a reckless incident.
"We're apologizing for any inconvenience, the safety,” said head of security at pro cutters lawnscape Art McFarlane. “I heard the kids in the segment, the last [CBS46] segment, and that's what's important to us."
It was in May that two family’s front yards where their kids play nearly every day, was turned into something horrifying, that lead to a face-to-face meeting.
Two cars got into a front yard demolition derby, smashing into each other, ripping up front yards, and coming dangerously close to families and homes. one of those cars was a silver truck with a pro cutters lawnscape logo on the side.
CBS46 tracked down the company and helped organize a meeting between the company and the families affected by the reckless incident.
The families were surprised and grateful at a company willing to face the incident head-on.
"I just again am really appreciative of the fact that you all would take time to be here,” said Scott Davidson who witnessed the reckless behavior. “That doesn't happen often enough in our society."
Both neighbors Scott and wally were given the chance to air their concerns to company representatives.
"Had my son been here you know this is where they play,” said Wally Brunton whose home surveillance camera caught the wild scenes. “And I just thank god they weren't out here when it happened."
And now both sides can finally move forward.
"Just being able to come out and address those things and take responsibility is a big piece for me,” said Davidson.
The Pro Cutters Lawnscape sub-contractor is no longer allowed to work on any projects associated with the company. Police are still working on their investigation.
Related Stories:
Security cameras catch demolition derby in residential area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.