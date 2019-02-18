Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Crews will close lanes on a portion of Peachtree Road in Midtown Atlanta to move utility poles in the area.
They'll close lanes on an eight-mile stretch of the roadway from 14th Street to Roswell Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They're moving about 100 utility poles from the curb to the back of the sidewalk.
Crews plan to limit the lane closures during rush hour.
