ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Lanes are re-opening on I-285 south near Atlanta Airport after three semi-trucks collided causing a massive fire early Thursday.
#Breaking: Witness describes fiery accident that still has #I285 shut down near Camp Creek Parkway. I’ll have more at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/UyWtOKNDpI— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 21, 2021
Calls poured into East Point’s 911 center at around 7:27 a.m.
Several East Point Fire Department units responded to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters described seeing heavy flames emitting out of the tractor-trailers.
Firefighters began attacking the blaze, managing to knockdown 90% of it by 8:57 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., most of the fire had been fully extinguished.
Officials say one of the trucks was transporting lumber and the second one was carrying nearly 10,000 pounds of candles at the time of the incident.
The accident resulted in a massive traffic backup and delays, with all lanes of I-28 north and southbound being shut down in both directions.
I-285 south near Atlanta Airport is scheduled to remain closed.
Officials have towed away all three tractor-trailers, as they continue to clear the scene.
