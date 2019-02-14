Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A crash involving seven vehicles, including two tractor trailers, forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County Thursday morning but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash is near the intersection with I-285.
No word on what caused the crash but it caused huge backups. As many as seven vehicles were involved.
GDOT cameras showed the backup stretching all the way west into Douglas County.
We're getting word that four people have been hospitalized as a result of the crash but the extent of those injuries is unknown.
The roadway reopened around 8 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
