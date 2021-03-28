A large brushfire ripped through areas of Glynn County on Sunday evening.
Multiple units are working to extinguish the flames in a wooded area near Golden Isles Parkway and Highway 99. Authorities have not said what caused the fire, but are working to get it under control as soon as possible.
Glynn County EMA and Homeland Security posted these videos showing a closeup of the raging fire:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.