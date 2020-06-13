ATLANTA (CBS46) - Bystanders have crowded around an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on University Avenue S.W. in Atlanta.
Police requested GBI to the location to investigate. A white sedan appears to be surrounded by crime tape. Bystanders told CBS46 News crew that a person was on the ground, but Atlanta police have not confirm the person's condition. The incident happened in the parking lot of the
https://t.co/jYPKecBaCG pic.twitter.com/Al4W40fi6P— Aiun Nettles (@godfamilytravel) June 13, 2020
Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue S.W. around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence in SE Atlanta. @Atlanta_Police is investigating something in this area. Stay with @cbs46 for updates. pic.twitter.com/WJA89MaL4O— Aiun Nettles (@godfamilytravel) June 13, 2020
