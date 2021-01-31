A fire on Saturday night destroyed the building that houses the 9-1-1 emergency services for a Georgia county.
According to a Facebook post from the Jeff Davis County administrator, all the county ambulances as well as their 9-1-1 center is down.
Emergency calls are being handled by nearby Appling, Bacon, and Coffee Counties.
Governor Brian Kemp and his wife toured the damage at the center Sunday morning.
According to Gov. Kemp, a mobile command center has been set up to bring services back online.
Jeff Davis County is about 190 miles south of Atlanta.
There are no reports on injuries and no word on what caused the blaze.
My thanks to the local officials in surrounding counties who have stepped up to help. Thanks to them, 911 and ambulance services have been restored. Great collaboration between state, local, and regional partners! https://t.co/LUAYxeI8Lc— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 31, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.