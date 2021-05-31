GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)— A large fire not only destroyed a Duluth apartment building but also displaced 20 residents early monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Portico Apartments on Preston Park Drive in unincorporated Duluth around 12:52 p.m.
Firefighters rushed to the building after a caller said that the fire was spreading fast in the area. When crew members arrived to the scene, they discovered heavy smoke and flames billowing from the third-floor balcony of a corner apartment unit. The building was evacuated prior to arrival and no injuries were reported, police told CBS46 News.
Around 1:37 p.m., crew members were able to contain the large fire. Authorities reported that residents of the third-floor corner apartment discovered the balcony on fire after smelling an odor of smoke inside the apartment unit. According to fire investigators, the massive blaze caused heavy fire damage to two apartments, the attic, and the roof on the left side of the breezeway.
The exact cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation by the fire department.
ACTIVE INCIDENT: Apartment Fire - 5171 Preston Park Drive in Duluth at The Portico Apartments. Heavy smoke on arrival. Crews getting a knockdown on the flames at this time and PIO is responding. No injuries reported thus far. pic.twitter.com/eBTGsSzns5— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) May 31, 2021
