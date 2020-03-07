ATLANTA (CBS46) - Sunny weather cooperated with crews who removed a tree from a Buckhead home Saturday morning.
The tree fell on a Terrace Drive N.E. home Friday night. The large hardwood damaged the front of the home. The tree sits on the neighbor’s property. The owner said the tree took out the front deck. It also sparked a fire from a utility line, but it was quickly extinguished.
The loud crash gave the residents inside a good scare, but all made it outside. The owner told CBS46 News he was lucky because when the tree came down it landed about six inches from him. Three residents live in the home along with two dogs. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.