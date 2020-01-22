Large house fire kills 1 family pet, another missing

GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) - A family of five mourns the loss of one its dogs after flames destroyed the home Wednesday. Gwinnett County firefighters to the home on Cooper Road S.W. after a person passing the home called in the fire.
Two dogs were believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire. One was deceased while the second was unaccounted. The homeowner had left home around 3:25 p.m. to pick her children up from school. She had left a warming fire in the wood burning stove located in the back-right corner of the home, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.
Firefighters discovered a heavy column of dark smoke and flames coming from the large, two-story wood-frame house when they arrived. Crews attacked the fire with water hose lines and positioned the first-arriving ladder truck for aerial operations. Firefighters operated in the defensive mode due to the magnitude of the fire and partial collapse of the structure. Flames burned both levels and the attic, forcing firefighters to battle the bulk of the fire from the exterior. The fire was ruled a total loss.
Investigators have not ruled out the wood stove as a cause at this time since the location is in the area considered the point of origin for the fire. The exact cause remains undetermined and is under investigation.
