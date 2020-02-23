MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) – Clayton County Public School officials are on alert after a threat of violence was posted online, aimed at students and staff at Morrow High School.
Citizens circulated images of the threat on a Morrow High School Alumni Facebook page, saying they wanted to raise awareness and protect the community.
The Clayton County Public School’s Police Department said it is investigating the credibility of the threatening message which contained the following language: “Tomorrow will be a day of havoc and destruction upon the lives of students and staff at MHS.”
School officials released the following statement to CBS46 Sunday night:
"Clayton County Public Schools is aware of a threat made against Morrow High School for tomorrow, February 24. The Clayton County Public Schools Police Department (CCPSDP) is currently investigating the threat and its credibility. We take all threats seriously, as the safety of all students, staff and visitors is of the utmost importance. As a precaution, CCPSPD has activated its safety response plan and will also have a heightened presence on site."
Meanwhile, there was a large police presence at the school Monday morning.
Large police presence at Morrow High School after yesterday’s online threat. Details at noon on @CBS46. pic.twitter.com/7QLaWq71rI— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) February 24, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.