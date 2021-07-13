ATLANTA (CBS460 -- Just last month, Atlanta City Council approved over $5 million in funding for roadwork. While that would fix almost four miles of Decatur Street and Dekalb Avenue, 14th Street could use some TLC.
A large pothole on that street is creating problems for unsuspecting drivers.
“I actually live right here. And it’s funny because everybody hits that pothole,” said Durrall Peterson.
Jesse Storr just moved to Atlanta and finds the city’s potholes to be alarming.
“Abrupt,” said Storr. “Very abrupt. A little scary, because I thought I might have damaged the car, hopefully not.”
Many drivers CBS46 spoke to feel fed up.
“I’ve hit it; I’ve hit it like a couple of times. I had to get tires fixed and all of that,” said Nick Satchel, who lives in Atlanta.
He says the tire repairs alone just from the one pothole cost him over $100.
Since 2018, the city of Atlanta says they’ve repaired nearly 28,000 potholes.
But some feel there are so many issues, some social media accounts are tracking the problem areas.
Others are hoping the city responds quicker and brings about a smoother ride for everyone.
“There’s potholes all around Atlanta. I know they’re doing a lot of the construction now, they’re shutting down a lot of streets doing it, but, it’s long overdue,” said Storr.
To report a hazard click here.
