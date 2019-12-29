DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- A large tree has fallen on a house in the 2700 block of Knollview Drive in Decatur.
The homeowner was able to get out of the house without injury.
Timothy Stevens, the man that owns the home, said that he was sleeping when the tree came crashing through his roof.
Stevens gave CBS46 News a tour of the damage. There is not much left of his kitchen, and his car suffered major damage.
The damage is very apparent, and the yellow tape is still up. Stevens says he doesn't know what he'll do next, but he thanks God that he's still here. He says he has grandchildren, and he wants to be around to see them grow up.
