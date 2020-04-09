ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Power crews are working to get the power back on for people in Roswell.
Thursday morning's storms knocked down a large tree that fell across Magnolia Street near downtown Roswell. It took down five power poles along the street between Mimosa Boulevard and Thomas Street when it fell around 4 a.m.
Hours later, crews were still working to make repairs and the estimated power restoration time is 5 p.m.
A Georgia Power spokesperson told CBS46 it was the company's largest outage as a result of the early morning storms. Georgia Power's online outage map said 528 customers were affected.
"The joke around here is if the wind blows the power's gonna go out," said Doug Gallant, who lives in the neighborhood.
Neighbors have dealt with trees knocking out power to their neighborhood before, but with so many people home because of the shelter in place order, some especially had concerns this time.
"A little more concerning right now since I have a lot of food in the freezer and refrigerator, trying to stay at home," said Gallant.
Several neighbors came out of their homes to watch crews make repairs.
"I had to go buy ice and put everything in a cooler," said Kasey Dorrell, another neighbor.
"We’re not able to go anywhere but being stuck at home with no power is an absolute concern," said Dorrell. "We’re thinking about going somewhere else, staying with somebody else for now.”
