Large tree falls on home overnight on Briarcliff Rd.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A large tree fell on a house in Atlanta overnight.
It happened in the 1200 block of Briarcliff Road NE.
A neighbor tells CBS46 the power had been out since 3 a.m. Sunday and police have had Briarcliff Road blocked on and off all morning.
The neighbor also says the DeKalb Fire Department responded to check on the residents inside and they don't believe anyone was injured.
