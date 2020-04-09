ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are working to remove a large tree that came crashing down onto a roadway in Roswell early Thursday morning.
The tree fell over Magnolia Street at Mimosa Boulevard, near downtown Roswell. It's currently blocking all lanes of traffic on Magnolia Street and it could be a while before the tree is cleared.
Over 500 Georgia Power customers are in the dark as a result and it's unclear when power will be restored.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
