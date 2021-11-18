CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police in Clayton County have been posting of the dangers large trucks parking illegally pose for other drivers and families.
“We’re getting complaints or we are just out on general patrol and what we’re noticing... we’re finding trucks that are parked in no parking zones,” said Cpt. Andreas Smith of the Clayton County Police Department.
Parking illegally doesn’t sound like a huge deal but it’s the dangers created around the illegal parking that can make it very hazardous.
“A lot of these areas are two-lane roads so a lot of times we’re observing traffic having to go into on-going traffic and sometimes having accidents,” Cpt. Smith said.
Police are combating illegal truck parking that is causing dangerous situations on roadways and in neighborhoods. Drivers and the trucking association says better parking infrastructure needs to be prioritized. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/tbfKEKNSzH— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 18, 2021
CBS46's Jamie Kennedy visited the same area on Airline Museum Way Clayton police posted about and found trucks again blocking traffic and making drivers drive on the wrong side of the road. The area sees a lot of traffic with airline passengers dropping their cars off at a lot on the same road.
“We try to stay in those areas to ensure it doesn’t continue but it’s one of those things that once you pull the resources then the problem comes back,” Cpt. Smith said.
Police also posted it has been an issue in family neighborhoods where many children play near roads.
“You’re talking about a 53-foot trailer sometimes that’s standing 13 foot high. It’s very concerning and in the unincorporated areas of Clayton County. We do have county ordinances that strictly prohibit that.” Cpt. Smith said.
A sign of how destructive trucks can be in neighborhoods is evident in pictures and video showing eight-inch deep tracks all over the front yard of a house left by an 18-wheeler in Brookhaven. The homeowner said it cost her thousands in damages.
The Georgia Trucking Association said there has been an ongoing issue of inadequate parking for drivers not just in the state, but nationwide.
“It is a real problem and you know our infrastructures got be more supporting of truck parking for drivers. Trucks are an integral part of transporting goods and will be a long time into the future,” said Jim Messerly, chairman of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.
For 20-year trucking veteran Kirk Chavis, he said no two delivery schedules are the same and it can be difficult to find safe parking.
“You know at night it’s really hard, like going 9-10 o’clock at night, that’s when they kind of get crowded, you know the truck stops. Preplanning is your best bet and you just have to hope the schedule doesn't change on you or something slows you down.”
Police said most truck drivers do the right thing and they will continually educate the ones who don't.
The trucking association said it has been in constant talks with all governments to try and improve parking infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.