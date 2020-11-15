Fulton County, the county with the most election ballots in Georgia, has completed their hand recount.
According to election officials, the recount completed after noon on Sunday.
Fulton County election officials are in the process of uploading their data to Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office.
Cobb County announced before noon that workers are more than halfway through their recount process.
Gwinnett County stopped their recount Saturday night and started again Sunday morning.
Gwinnett County officials said they were planning 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. shifts until their recount is complete.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced they will wait until all the counties hand recounts are uploaded before they release details of the recount.
Each county has until Wednesday to finalize their recount.
