The largest home improvement retailer in the United States is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions in metro Atlanta.
According to a spokesperson, Home Depot is preparing for the company’s busiest season and they are looking to hire over 3,000 part-time and full-time employees in metro Atlanta.
“The in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising. The company is also hiring for positions in its warehouses to replenish store inventory and help pick and ship orders”, according to a press release.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online by clicking this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.