ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Celebrity performers have descended upon Atlanta for Music Midtown on Saturday.
It’s the first day of the twenty-fifth year of Music Midtown and over 50,000 people congregated in Piedmont Park for the festivities.
“I’m enjoying the music festival with my friends, and this is a much more chill environment than a lot of other music festivals and I really like the lineup,” said one attendee, Bella Hamberg.
Music Midtown is the biggest music festival in Atlanta, and one of the biggest in the country.
The line-up includes celebrities from all genres, and people spent hundreds of dollars, and traveled from all over to see them.
Organizers say they start planning for the performers a year in advance. The two-day event has created some serious revenue for the city.
“It’s got a long history, it’s a great economic driver for the city, it generates 50 million dollars over the weekend for the city of Atlanta,” said Peter Conlon, the President of Live Nation Atlanta.
While it’s typically held in the fall for cooler weather, this year they had to plan for the heat.
“It’s unusually hot for this time of year…we’re encouraging everyone to wear a hat, wear sunscreen, dress in light clothing, don’t over exert yourself, you can bring a sealed bottle of water, or an empty water bottle…we have water stations on site,” said Conlon.
Attendees say hot or cold, rain or shine it’s a weekend they look forward to every year.
Visit our website cbs46.com for a link to all the information you need to know before coming out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.