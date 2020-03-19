ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The lists of businesses shutting their doors keeps growing as Simon Property Group, the largest shopping mall owner in the country, has announced they'll be closing all of their stores for at least two weeks.
Simon Property Group owns Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta and the facility will be shutting down until at least Sunday, March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, in a press release.
The closings come after such major mall tenants around the country — including Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom, Gap, Victoria's Secret and Sephora — have announced they are temporarily closing locations. Many retailers say they plan to re-open by March 31, but others haven't given a specific timeline. Most retailers are keeping their online stores open.
LIST of stores shutting down for coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.