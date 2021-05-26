SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast arrived in Savannah Wednesday morning.
The CMA CGM Marco Polo passed River Street around 8:30 a.m., drawing crowds to the river to watch its arrival.
The ship is 1,300 feet and more than 175 feet wide, which is more than four football fields. It’s carrying 3,300 containers on board.
This ship is just slightly bigger than the CMA CGM Brazil that called on Savannah last fall.
To prepare for Marco Polo’s arrival, the Georgia Ports have spent years of planning, using models and simulations to get the tug boats and pilots ready.
“Georgia and Savannah continue to be and will be on the map as a global gateway. The cargo that is coming to us on this vessel is coming from southeast Asia through the Suez Canal, and it will also be taking cargo back,” said Griff Lynch, GPA Executive Director.
Business has been booming on the waters of Savannah. Georgia Ports Authority numbers continue to grow throughout the pandemic, welcoming larger ships each month to our port.
