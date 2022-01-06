ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s a new year and a new set of scores on our exclusive Restaurant Report Card.
Just off Sixes Road in Cherokee County, CBS46 questioned a popular Mexican restaurant which failed its last routine health inspection.
Las Palmas in Canton scored only 53-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says raw beef was stored over fish. Plus, salad, queso and vegetables were at unsafe temperatures. And an employee handled a cell phone and then food without washing hands.
“We’ve gotten on to them already and they’re all washing their hands now,” Las Palmas Manager Jose Limon said.
Now to some other scores from around metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, Hot Wok on Due West Road in Marietta picked up 92-points. In DeKalb County, Carbonara Trattoria on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody scored a 95 and in Gwinnett County, Dog Days on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners earned 97-points.
In Fulton County, Thrill Korean Steak and Bar on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs received a 100 on their last health inspection. Make that three in a row.
Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’re located in the corner of the Hammond Exchange Shopping Center.
When you step inside their 10,000 square feet restaurant you sit down at a table and prepare your food in front of you. They serve you fresh vegetables and a salad.
Some of the main entrees you can enjoy are the Bulgogi fried rice, Kimchi fried chips, corn cheese, and the Bulgogi sweet potato fries. Boy that’s good!
