ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Fans of artist Yayoi Kusama still have one last chance to see her blockbuster exhibition “Infinity Mirrors” at the High Museum of Art.
The art exhibition showcases 89 year old Kusama’s 60-year career. You can snag tickets Feb. 5 only.
On Tuesday, Feb. 5 starting at 10 a.m. tickets for the last week of the exhibit – Feb. 11 through 17 – will be available for purchase online. More than 120,000 advance tickets sold out in September in a matter of days. So expect these tickets to sell out quickly. There will be no walk-up tickets, so this is your last chance.
Ticket prices are $29 for adults and $5 for children under five. VIP tickets are $175 and include an exhibition catalogue and special hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Feb. 12 through 17.
Be prepared to purchase tickets for a specific time slot and you’re limited to six per order.
