ATLANTA (CBS46)—Today is the last day individuals can get a COVID-19 vaccine shots at one of GEMA’s mass vaccination site.
According to a post on GEMA’s vaccine website, “After May 21, 2021, all GEMA/HS-managed Mass Vaccination Sites will be closed.”
Officials said there is no appointment necessary for anyone seeking a vaccine at one of the sites. Also, the only vaccine available at the mass vaccination site is the Johnson & Johnson single-dose.
There are two locations in metro Atlanta: Delta Air Lines Museum (1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, GA 30354) and the Habersham County Fairgrounds (4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523). They open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
There are several options for people still seeking a vaccine shot after today. To find a COVID-19 vaccine site, please click here.
Many pharmacies are allowing Georgians to get a vaccine shot without an appointment including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart.
GEMA’s mass vaccination sites' closures come as the Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control announced individuals who are fully vaccinated can go most places without a face mask.
On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
