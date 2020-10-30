ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday marks the final day of early voting in the state of Georgia and the record turnout is expected to continue right through when polls close at 7 p.m.
As of Thursday, more than 2.4 million early, in-person ballots had been cast. This is in addition to more than 1.1 million absentee/mail-in ballots that have been cast in the state of Georgia. As of Thursday, as a percentage of the total vote in 2016, more than 83 percent of voters had cast their ballots already in the 2020 election.
The total early vote (in-person plus absentee) was above 3.5 million and approaching the total number of ballots cast in 2016, which was 4,141,445. The staggering early vote turnout has both Republicans and Democrats expressing hope their side has turned out the greatest numbers so far.
Using the U.S. Elections Project data, which is one day behind the state, shows that a total of 62.6 percent of mail-in ballots have been returned and accepted by the state with fewer than 100 hours left until polls close on Election Day (November 3).
Based on the U.S. Elections Project's data, 28.9 percent of the votes already cast in Georgia are coming from voters who did not vote in the 2016 general election. Additionally, 75.6 percent of the early votes have come from voters over the age of 45. Finally, women have outvoted men in early voting by a pace of 56.5 percent to 42.5 percent in 2020.
