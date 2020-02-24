ATLANTA (CBS46)—Would you like to participate in Georgia’s Presidential Primary election?
If so, you better be sure you are registered to vote because today is the deadline to register.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, advance voting begins March 2nd, but you must be registered by today. The presidential primary election will be held on March 24.
"There are more than 7.2 million registered voters in Georgia. More than 460,000 people registered to vote last year, 78 percent did automatically through the Department of Driver Services", the Secretary of State’s office reported.
You can check to see if you are currently registered to vote by clicking here: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
If you are not able to locate your registrations via the above web link, you may submit a new voter registration application at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov
In addition, registration is also possible at county elections offices, state agencies that provide food stamps and Medicaid and mental health, military recruiting centers and public libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.