COBB CO (CBS46)—Seniors residing in Cobb County will have one final day for free food items.
According to Cobb Senior Services, Thursday, July 16th will be the last day for Cobb seniors—age 60 and older—to receive the free shelf stable food items.
The senior must have an ID showing a Cobb County home address and date of birth for each senior being served.
No appointments are needed, and food will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The distribution will take place starting at 1 p.m. and will last until all the items are gone.
The location will be the Cobb Senior Services at 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
