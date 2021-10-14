ATLANTA, Ga. – The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has convicted the last member of the Gangster Disciples tied to a slew of heinous crimes committed by the group over the years.
Lewis Mobley, a Gangster Disciple enforcer, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of RICO Conspiracy, Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering and use of a firearm to commit a crime. His charges are tied to the shooting a minor who sustained gunshot wounds to the chest for apparently interrupting the filming of a gang rap video.
“For decades, the Gangster Disciples have destroyed communities all across the United States. The gang’s criminal activity in Atlanta included the killing of innocent people, brazen shootings, and prolific drug-trafficking,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “These horrific acts and the victims lost and injured will not soon be forgotten. Our community remains united and our law enforcement partners are committed to making sure this type of crippling criminal activity is met with our best investigative and prosecutorial effort. We understand that the sentences issued in this case will not mend the hearts of those who lost loved ones to the crimes of the Gangster Disciples, but we do believe they will make our community safer.”
The Gangster Disciples, a national gang with roots in Chicago, was established in the 1970s and has a presence in at least 25 states. The gang brings in money through drug trafficking, robbery, carjacking, extortion, wire fraud, credit card fraud, insurance fraud and bank fraud.
“These sentences are a major achievement in our fight against gang violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Gangster Disciples have ravaged communities across the nation, but now dozens of their leaders and enforcers are off the streets thanks to the extraordinary devotion of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”
Officials say the gang is found to be highly structured, with a hierarchy of leadership posts known as “Positions of Authority” or “POAs.” Members are organized into different positions, including board members and governor-of-governors who each controlled geographic regions.
At trial, the U.S. government presented evidence that the Gangster Disciples were responsible for 25 shootings, spanning from 2011 through 2015, including eight murders, multiple robberies, the extortion of rap artists to force their affiliation with the gang, fraud losses exceeding $450,000 and trafficking of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs and marijuana.
"The convictions of Lewis Mobley and other defendants sends a resounding message to gang members around the country that gang activity will not be tolerated in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. “The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the effort put forth by our investigators to bring these criminals to justice. The sentencing of these gang members proves the effectiveness of our law enforcement partnerships work.”
In total, 38 defendants were sentenced in this case. Convicted defendants include Gangster Disciples leaders from Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and California.
Those sentenced by the Court include:
- Donald Glass, 31, of Decatur. Glass is known as the leader of HATE Committee, a Gangster Disciples enforcement team. He was sentenced to life plus ten years in prison after a jury found him guilty of RICO conspiracy and using a firearm to cause death.
- Shauntay Craig, 43, of Birmingham, Alabama, held the rank of Gangster Disciples Board Member. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.
- Kevin Clayton, 48, of Decatur, known as being the chief enforcer of the Gangster Disciples in Georgia, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Alonzo Walton, 52, of Atlanta, held different positions including overseeing the gang in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Indiana and South Carolina. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison for RICO conspiracy, carjacking and using a firearm to commit a crime.
- Vertuies Wall, 45, of Marietta, was the leader of the Macon branch of the Gangster Disciples. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Antarious Caldwell, 28, of Atlanta, a Gangster Disciples HATE Committee member, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for RICO conspiracy, robbery and using a firearm to commit a crime.
- Mario Jackson, 39, of Jacksonville, Florida, is known as the gang “governor” of Florida. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.
- Lawrence Grice, 32, of Bay City, Texas, is known as the gang's “overseer” for Texas. He was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in custody, for RICO conspiracy and illegal drug distribution.
- Mangwiro Sadiki-Yisrael, 48, of Marietta, held different positions including gang “governor” of Georgia. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $396,942.46 in restitution to victims based on his fraud conduct.
- Damien Madison, 34, of Denver, Colorado, acted as the gang “governor” of Colorado. He was sentenced to 19 years, seven months, after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.
- Vancito Gumbs, 29, of Stone Mountain, a member of the Gangster Disciples who also served as a Dekalb County police officer provided sensitive information to the Gangster Disciples and claimed to be a hitman for the gang. Gumbs was sentenced to 15 years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Frederick Johnson, 44, of Marietta, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Antonio Ahmad, 39, of Atlanta, is known as the “Chief of Security” for senior gang leaders in Georgia. Ahmad was sentenced to 15 years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Jeremiah Covington, 38, of Valdosta, was sentenced to 11 years, three months in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Dereck Taylor, 35, who provided security to Macon gang leadership, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- James Travis Riley, 40, of Coffeyville, Kansas, the gang “governor” of Kansas, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute illegal drugs.
- Nicholas Evans, 32, of Newport Beach, California, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute illegal drugs.
- Ronald McMorris, 39, of Atlanta, was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay $10,345 in restitution to victims after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.
- Markell White, 48, of Atlanta, a regional leader in Macon, was sentenced to eight years, nine months in prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.
- Eric Manney, 38, of Atlanta, a Gangster Disciples’ member who stored narcotics and multiple guns at his house, was sentenced to eight years, one month in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Terrance Summers, 48, of Birmingham, Alabama, the gang "governor" for Alabama, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.
- Alvis O’Neal, 43, of Denver, Colorado, a drug trafficker for the Gangster Disciples, was sentenced to seven years, six months in custody for RICO conspiracy.
- Condelay Abbitt, 37, of Hoover, Alabama, who transported illegal drugs for the gang, was sentenced to seven years, three months in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Adrian Jackson, 42, of San Jose, California, the "national treasurer" for the Gangster Disciples, was sentenced to seven years in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Charles Wingate, 31, of Conyers, who sold drugs with the gang, was sentenced to six years, nine months in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Quiana Franklin, 38, of Birmingham, Alabama, who stored drugs, was sentenced to four years, nine months in prison for RICO conspiracy.
- Anthony Blaine, 39, of Dallas, Texas, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to three years, five months in prison for RICO conspiracy and ordered to pay $64,234.29 in restitution to victims.
- Myrick Stevens, 32, of Madison, Wisconsin, who engaged in fraud, was sentenced to three years, five months in prison and ordered to pay $8,700.00 in restitution to victims.
- Thomas Pasby, 47, of Cochran, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to two years, six months in prison and ordered to pay $83,918.56 in restitution to victims.
- Laderris Dickerson, 51, of Hartselle, Alabama, who orchestrated a carjacking with senior Gangster Disciples members, was sentenced to two years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to federal carjacking.
- Carlton King, Jr., 31, of Cochran, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $5,897.88 in restitution to victims.
- Michael Drummond, 54, of Marietta, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $3,677.00 in restitution to victims.
- Curtis Thomas, 44, of Cochran, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to one year, nine months in prison and ordered to pay $59,521.90 in restitution to victims.
- Kelvin Sneed, 33, of Cochran, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to one year, six months in prison and ordered to pay $24,417.89 in restitution to victims.
- Arrie Freeney, 37, of Detroit, Michigan, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to one year, one day in prison and ordered to pay $25,641.36 in restitution to victims.
- Denise Carter, 47, of Detroit, Michigan, who engaged in fraud for the gang, was sentenced to eight months of home confinement and three years of probation and ordered to pay $7,938.45 in restitution to victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.