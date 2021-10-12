ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia State University freshman Sophie Botello and her family were shocked to learn she has been diagnosed with one of the rarest forms of cancer in the world, Stage 4 Fibrolamellar Carcinoma; the liver cancer is unique as it only impacts 0.00002% of people and primarily targets people under the age of 40 with otherwise healthy livers.
“I mean never an ear infection, nothing,” said Botello’s mom Cecilia. “Extraordinarily healthy, and Sophie leads a very healthy life; spiritually physically emotionally.”
The story began weeks ago when Sophie left a GSU class with chest pains after weeks of feeling “off.”
“I felt like something maybe needed to be checked out but the last thing that I expected was cancer,” said Botello. “I left my class and I went to the bathroom and I almost didn’t make it to the stall.”
Botello called her dad, Roberto, who raced to the school to find Botello sweating profusely and in pain. She was then raced to Emory Midtown, where doctors said she was having a heart attack, which would be the least of her troubles. While running scans, doctors found two masses; one on her liver and one just below her stomach. Initially, they believed it was cancer.
“I said ‘Cancer? How,” said Roberto. “She's only 18 years old!”
Doctors eventually diagnosed Botello with Stage 4 Firbolamellar Carcinoma, an extremely rare cancer with little information regarding cure or treatment; making the Botello’s attempts at healing extremely difficult.
“To learn that it is so incredibly rare, makes you feel impotent because there’s just still so much uncertainty and we’re reaching out everywhere,” said Cecilia. “The fact that it is so rare obviously makes it more difficult to feel any kind of comfort and the fact that it’s stage 4, as well.”
According to Cancer.Gov, Fibrolamellar carcinoma may be called by many different names, including eosinophilic glassy cell hepatoma, fibrolamellar oncocytic hepatoma, fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (FLHCC) FLC or FHCC. The disease is so rare, it is thought to only make up 1%-5% of all liver cancers, one in about five million people in the US.
“It’s been tough trying to find what options might be best to try first or which ones will come to us fastest because we don’t want to waste any time,” said Botello. “I’m just trying to take things one day at a time and try to stay positive because I think my mindset is really important in this situation because I feel like if I give up my body will give up.”
The Botello family is raising money to pain for extraneous amounts of medical fees so far, as well as continued treatment going into the future. Sophie starts chemotherapy Wednesday, and a trip to New York City may be in her future, as the Botello family has found the only doctor so far willing to attempt an operation to remove the masses in NY.
