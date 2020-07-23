WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS46) -- The late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda beginning July 27.
The public will be allowed to view the giant figure for justice at the East Front Steps on Monday from 6 p.m. 10 p.m., and again on and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the viewing Thursday evening.
An invitation-only arrival ceremony will also be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Lewis passed at the age of 80 on July 17 at his Atlanta home following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Lewis' family says Celebration of Life ceremonies will take place over the course of six days beginning July 25. The first ceremony will be held in Lewis hometown of Troy, Alabama.
Ceremonies held July 25
A Service Celebrating the 'Boy from Troy'
Where: Trojan Arena, Troy University
When: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT
This ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Participants must obtain a ticket in the parking lot of the arena upon arrival to enter the facility. Due to the needs required to maintain social distancing, only 800 public seats are available. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Congressman Lewis will lie in repose for public viewing at Trojan Arena.
Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020
Where: Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
When: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT
This event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Rep. Lewis will lie in repose at the church from 8 - 11 p.m. The public is welcome to the viewing. Face and mouth coverings are required.
Ceremonies held July 26
“#GoodTrouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”
Where: Selma and Mongtomery, Alabama
The Final Crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge
When: 10:00 a.m. CT
The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Receiving Ceremony to be held at Alabama State Capitol
Where: Front Entrance Hall State Capitol
When: 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT
Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the capitol from 3 -- 7 p.m. CT. The viewing is open to the public. Face masks and mouth coverings are required.
Ceremonies held July 27
The Conscience of the Congress
Where: Washington, D.C.
Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda
Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm
Ceremonies held July 29
Atlanta's Servant Leader
Where: Georgia State Capitol rotunda
When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Rep. Lewis will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.
Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega will hold a special service at the rotunda from 7:00 - 8 p.m.
Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Ceremonies held July 30
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m.
American politician and Civil Rights leader John Lewis speaks at a meeting of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Washington DC, April 16, 1964. (Photo by Marion S Trikosko/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
PhotoQuest
2nd July 1963: L-R: National civil rights leaders John Lewis, Whitney Young Jr., A. Philip Randolph, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., James Farmer and Roy Wilkins pose behind a banquet table at the Hotel Roosevelt as they meet to formulate plans for the March on Washington and to bring about the passage of civil rights legislation, New York City. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Hulton Archive
John Lewis, head of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) checks his wallet for his draft card in response to newsmen's questions. Lewis, who suggested that Americans avoid the draft, refused to show newsmen his draft card until photographers agree not to take a picture of the card. Lewis' statement set off legislative controversy when Representative-elect Julian Bond of Georgia General Assembly endorsed the statement. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Bettmann
James Farmer (LC) and John Lewis (RC) join hands and sing after a civil rights meeting. The civil rights leaders spoke to the crowd, termed by one of the speakers as "the only full house we have had during the six-months of the Meridian project." (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Bettmann
MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25: Dr. Civil rights and Union leaders (Left: Cleveland Robinson, (vice-president of the Negro American Labor Council), 3rd from front left: author James Baldwin, 4th from front left: march planner Bayard Rustin, 5th from left: A. Phillip Randolph (president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters), 6th from front left: John Lewis, (president of Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee or SNCC), Center-7th from left: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Right of microphone stand: Coretta Scott King, second from right: Juanita Abernathy, wife of Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who is behind to her right and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth) sing 'We Shall Overcome' at the conclusion of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march on March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)
Stephen F. Somerstein
Civil Rights leaders, including future Congressman John Lewis (third left) and Gloria Richardson (third right), chair of the Cambridge Non-Violent Action Committee, links hands with others as they march in protest of a scheduled speech by the pro-segregationist Alabama governor, George Wallace, Cambridge, Maryland, May 1964. (Photo by Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Francis Miller
After a Senate hearing on the judgeship nomination of former Mississippi Governor James P. Coleman was postponed today because of his illness, Representative John T. Conyers, D-MI (center) held a news conference to give opposition witnesses a chance to read statements. Among those who voiced opposition to Colman ware John Lewis, leader of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (left) and Aaron Henry, head of the NAACP in Mississippi (right). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Bettmann
Actor Sidney Poitier (R) and singer=actor Harry Belafonte (2nd from R) leave Criminal Courts building after poising $50 bond each for James Forman (L) and John Lewis. Forma, Lewis, and three others charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after refusing to leave the South African Consulate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Bettmann
View of American religious and Civil Rights leaders John Lewis (in vest) and Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968) and his wife, Coretta Scott King (1927 - 2006), on the podium before the Selma to Montogomery March rally on the steps on the Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery, Alabama, March 25, 1965. Also visible is union leader A Philip Randolph (1889 - 1979) (seated at left). The Confederate and Alabama flags fly over the Capitol. (Photo by Charles Shaw/Getty Images)
Charles Shaw
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., (center) is escorted into a mass meeting at Fish University in Nashville. His colleagues are, left to right, John Lewis, national chairman of the Student Non-Violent Committee and Lester McKinnie, on of the leaders in the racial demonstrations in Nashville recently. King gave the main address to a packed crowd. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Bettmann
Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1926 - 1990), arm in arm with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, leads marchers as they begin the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march from Brown's Chapel Church in Selma, Alabama, US, 21st March 1965; (L-R)an unidentified priest and man, John Lewis, an unidentified nun, Ralph Abernathy (1926 - 1990), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968), Ralph Bunche (1904 - 1971) (partially visible), Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907 - 1972), Fred Shuttlesworth (1926 - 1990). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
William Lovelace
A mug shot of civil rights activist and politician John Lewis, following his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for using a restroom reserved for 'white' people during the Freedom Ride demonstration against racial segregation, 24th May 1961. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)
Kypros
Two blood-splattered Freedom Riders, John Lewis (left) and James Zwerg (right) stand together after being attacked and beaten by pro-segregationists in Montgomery, Alabama.
Bettmann
