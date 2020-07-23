WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS46) -- The late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda beginning July 27.

The public will be allowed to view the giant figure for justice at the East Front Steps on Monday from 6 p.m. 10 p.m., and again on and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the viewing Thursday evening.

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will also be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Lewis passed at the age of 80 on July 17 at his Atlanta home following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Lewis' family says Celebration of Life ceremonies will take place over the course of six days beginning July 25. The first ceremony will be held in Lewis hometown of Troy, Alabama.

Ceremonies held July 25

A Service Celebrating the 'Boy from Troy'

Where: Trojan Arena, Troy University

When: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT

This ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Participants must obtain a ticket in the parking lot of the arena upon arrival to enter the facility. Due to the needs required to maintain social distancing, only 800 public seats are available. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Congressman Lewis will lie in repose for public viewing at Trojan Arena.

Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020

Where: Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church

When: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT

This event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Rep. Lewis will lie in repose at the church from 8 - 11 p.m. The public is welcome to the viewing. Face and mouth coverings are required.

Ceremonies held July 26

“#GoodTrouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”

Where: Selma and Mongtomery, Alabama

The Final Crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge

When: 10:00 a.m. CT

The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Receiving Ceremony to be held at Alabama State Capitol

Where: Front Entrance Hall State Capitol

When: 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT

Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the capitol from 3 -- 7 p.m. CT. The viewing is open to the public. Face masks and mouth coverings are required.

Ceremonies held July 27

The Conscience of the Congress

Where: Washington, D.C.

Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda

Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ceremonies held July 29

Atlanta's Servant Leader

Where: Georgia State Capitol rotunda

When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Rep. Lewis will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega will hold a special service at the rotunda from 7:00 - 8 p.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Ceremonies held July 30

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m.

The event is not open to the public.

