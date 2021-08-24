COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ashley Siller, the wife of former Pinetree Country Club Golf Pro, Gene Siller, held a golf tournament at the club Tuesday.
The tournament comes just over a month since her husband was shot and killed on the course where he worked everyday.
Ashley Siller and the golf community wanted to make sure Gene’s legacy was remembered the right way.
CBS46 attended the tournament and finally spoke to Ashley Siller for the first time, since her husbands passing.
“The day he left was the weekend of July 4th and he had on red pants and an American flag shirt, and that’s how I remember him walking out the door,” Ashley Siller said.
Siller said this was the most vivid last memory, she had of her husband until this week.
”I was sitting on those stairs over there by the clubhouse, because I couldn’t go see him, for obvious reasons. It was so far away but I could see his red pants laying on the ground. And I refuse to let that memory be my last.”
Police said, Gene Siller, was one of three people shot and killed at the country club on July 3rd.
Detectives said 23-year-old suspect Bryan Roden, drove up onto the 10th hole of the course with two men tied up in the back of a white pick up truck.
Investigators said when Golf Pro Gene Siller went down to see what was going on, the suspect shot and killed Siller, along with Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson who were both from out of town.
”I want Gene’s legacy to be remembered for what he stands for and the humble and kind human being he was.”
That’s why Ashley said she decided to create a new memory of her husband’s last day on the green in his red pants.
She decided to host a tournament where everyone could wear red pants on the course and support junior golfers.
“One things that Gene was very passionate about was juniors, and teaching kids, and that was his favorite part of his job. So all proceeds will go towards the Gene Siller Memorial Grant.”
Ashley said it has been challenging at home for her and her two sons since Gene’s passing.
“What six and seven-year-old do you know that plays 18 holes of golf every Sunday. He wrestled them, he loved them, he was the best daddy. It’s been hard making our new life and we miss him and while we are here celebrating with all of these amazing people, you know we’re the ones at home that don’t have him it’s awful, its heartbreaking.”
She said there’s still not one day that goes by, that the two junior golfers that Gene left behind at their home, don’t miss their dad.
“Every time I ask the boys what they miss the most about their Dad, they say his bravery. It’s just ironic because even with the way things all happened, he was being brave that day too.”
Now she says her hope is that golf courses everywhere will also remember Gene’s legacy and his red pants.
“I want people and golf courses all around the state of Georgia and across the country, if they are feeling like they want to participate and be a part of this amazing foundation that we set up to help kids and juniors to play golf, I encourage them to reach out to me. I will be more than happy to help them make this huge.”
Ashley Siller said the best way to get in touch with her is on Linkedin.
