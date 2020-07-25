ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Saturday afternoon, the state has confirmed 165,188 cases of COVID-19. Saturday's new case count was 3,787. A total of 3,495 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 17,029 have been hospitalized with 277 new hospitalizations reported since Thursday night. Overall, 1,407,840 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Georgia.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 15,649 and the highest number of deaths at 372 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 15,134 positive cases during the ongoing pandemic
In Dekalb County, 11,025 people have tested positive for the virus, and 06 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 10,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths through Saturday.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
