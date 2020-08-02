ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the state has confirmed 193,177 cases of COVID-19. A total of 3,840 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 119,064 have been hospitalized. Overall, 1,624,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Georgia.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 18,079 and the highest number of deaths at 398 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 17,781 positive cases during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 12,476 people have tested positive for the virus, and 225 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 11,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 298 deaths.
