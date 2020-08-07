ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Friday afternoon, the state has confirmed 209,004 cases of COVID-19. A total of 4,117 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 20,282 have been hospitalized. Overall, 1,753,129 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Georgia.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 19,647 and the highest number of deaths at 420 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 19,187 positive cases during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 13,509 people have tested positive for the virus, and 237 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 13,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 317 deaths.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
