ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Saturday afternoon, the state has confirmed 235,168 cases of COVID-19. A total of 4,669 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 22,028 have been hospitalized. Overall, 1,988,066 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Georgia.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 21,867 and the highest number of deaths at 472 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 21,411 positive cases during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 14,926 people have tested positive for the virus, and 262 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 14,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
