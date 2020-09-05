ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Sunday, the state has confirmed 283,199 cases of COVID-19. A total of 6,037 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 25,631 and the highest number of deaths at 545 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 25,107 positive cases and 359 deaths during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 17,089 people have tested positive for the virus, and 315 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 17,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 404 deaths.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
