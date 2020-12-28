Georgia is continuing to see a rise in new coronavirus cases nearly a year into the pandemic. In the past week the Peach State experienced some of its highest single-day recordings of new cases.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 3,165 confirmed cases were added Monday; though still a steep increase, it is a reprieve from Dec.22 when there was a reported 6,242 cases added in a single day.
In total, 546,859 cases have been reported statewide, 9,719 people have died and 7,247 people have been admitted to ICU. The hardest hit in the state continues to be those at long-term assistance facilities.
As a result, state facilities have partnered with CVS and Walgreens to make coronavirus vaccines available to residents and nursing home staff.
"The state has spent now $78 million in coronavirus relief funds," said Governor Brian Kemp during a press conference Monday morning.
A special phone number has been established for the public to get assistance with questions about COVID19-vaccine. The number to call is 888-357-0169.
LIVE: Gov. Kemp, Dr. Toomey provide update on COVID-19 vaccine administration https://t.co/G2L4pDVkCo— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 28, 2020
